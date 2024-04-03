Family searches for man who disappeared in Los Angeles County

Loved ones are searching for a man who disappeared in Los Angeles County.

The at-risk missing man was identified as Giovani Gomez, 31, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Gomez was last seen on April 1 on the 9200 block of South Vermont Avenue at around 11 a.m. The location is an unincorporated part of Los Angeles, officials said.

He is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 290 pounds.

He has shaved black hair, brown eyes, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, yellow shirt and black pants.

Loved ones said Gomez has a cognitive disability and requires daily medication. They have not heard from him since his disappearance and are concerned for his well-being.

Giovani Gomez, 31, seen in a 2024 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

His family has released a photo of him in hopes someone may have spotted him.

Anyone who may know of Gomez’s whereabouts or has information on the incident is asked to call the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.