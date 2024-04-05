Family says EV charger nearly caught home on fire

TechCrunch

Rivian customers can now request an adapter to tap into Tesla’s vast North American network of Superchargers, making it the second automaker to do so behind Ford. The company announced Monday that it will start shipping adapters to Rivian owners -- one per VIN -- starting in April for free, though it didn't say if it will eventually charge a fee. Ford was the first to start offering the so-called North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapters last month for free.