Family safe, several pets perish in Commerce City house fire

DENVER (KDVR) — The South Adams County Fire Department said a family is safe but several pets perished in a house fire in Commerce City Saturday.

The fire was “fully involved” when crews arrived on the scene near 62nd Avenue and Kearney Street. SACFD said visible flames were coming from the roof.

The fire department said no one was injured and all occupants were safely evacuated, however several pets “perished in the fire.”

The South Adams County Fire Department said a family is safe but several pets perished in a house fire in Commerce City Saturday. (South Adams County Fire Department)

Some nearby townhomes were damaged due to the high heat, heavy wind and flames, according to the fire department.

“Crews were able get water on the fire preventing additional damage to nearby structures,” SACFD said in a post on X.

Crews from several agencies responded to help, and the American Red Cross will be helping the families, SACFD said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

