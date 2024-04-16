Family of Rockford fatal hit-and-run victim still waiting for suspect's arrest

The daughter of a Rockford man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver more than six months ago says her family can’t rest until there’s an arrest in the case.

Jose de la Luz Paz, 61, was crossing the intersection at East State Street and Arnold Avenue at around 8:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, when he was struck by a car.

“He was riding a bicycle for his work,” said Paz's daughter, Jessi Ortiz.

Ortiz said things were starting to look up after her father arrived in critical condition at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, but his condition worsened.

“A few days after being hospitalized, my dad died,” she said.

A tan Toyota Camry with a broken windshield, seen here on Sept. 15, 2023, is the car police say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run at the corner of East State Street and Arnold Avenue in Rockford.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, Paz succumbed to head injuries on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the hospital.

Ortiz said her family struggles a bit more every day knowing that the person responsible for her father’s death is still at large.

“There is no clue of who the person is,” Ortiz, 34, said. “I don’t know if (police) are working on the case."

Ortiz added that her family isn't looking for revenge, only justice.

"It would be fair that they catch the person who killed him," she said.

According to witnesses, the car that hit Paz and left the scene before police and the ambulance arrived was a 1997-1999 tan Toyota Camry. Investigators located the heavily damaged vehicle in Minnesota but did not find the driver. Who the Toyota is registered to has not been reported.

The Rockford Police Department has confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing. A GoFundMe campaign to help Paz’s family recover his medical and funeral expenses is still running.

Anyone with information about the death of Jose de la Luz Paz is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

