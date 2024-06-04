Family of Ricky Cobb II to ask Department of Justice investigate Minnesota State Patrol

Two days after a murder charge was dismissed against a Minnesota state trooper in the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II, the slain motorist's family says they plan to petition the federal Department of Justice to investigate the Minnesota State Patrol for both the shooting and the department's overall culture.

Speaking with Cobb's family in a press conference Tuesday inside the Hennepin County Goverment Center, attorney Bakari Sellers criticized the recent findings released by a prosecution expert about the State Patrol. "I don't think there's any more glaring example of a department that needs to be investigated than the Minnesota State Patrol," he said.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Sunday she would dismiss the murder charge and additional claims made against trooper Ryan Londregan, citing the expert's analysis of video from the scene and recent statements by Londregan's defense attorney.

Gov. Tim Walz, whose administration oversees the State Patrol, said Monday he had been planning to remove Moriarty from the case before she announced her decision to drop the charges.

Sellers said the request to investigate will be made to the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"One of the things that I won't do and his family won't do is allow Ricky's legacy to be in vain," Sellers said.

Emails have been sent to the State Patrol and the Department of Justice seeking a response.