Family Resiliency Center offering help and support to local heroes
Mar. 19—In partnership with The Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT), PermiaCare's Family Resiliency Center is hosting the 4th Annual Permian Basin Post Critical Incident Seminar June 27-29.
This private event will be held at Stonegate Odessa and is being offered to support law enforcement, fire/rescue personnel, tele-communicators, and their spouses, in the Midland/Odessa area who have experienced highly traumatic events (line of duty deaths; officer involved shootings, and more) in a safe environment. This is being offered at no cost to those who attend.
Registration is now open. More information and registration for future events can be found at www.facebook.com/FRCofthePB.
Special thanks to event sponsors:
— Gold Sponsors: Diamondback Energy, the City of Odessa, and Stonegate Odessa
— Silver Sponsor: HEB
— Bronze Sponsor: Sewell Ford
— Additional sponsors include Betenbough Homes
For more information on ways to be involved or to sponsor the event, please contact the FRC at 432-848-6944.