Family remembers woman killed in hit-in-run while police search for driver

EARLSBORO, Okla. (KFOR) — The family of an Earlsboro woman killed while walking on Saturday remembers her as an amazing mother and they hope police find the person who hit her.

50-year-old Tayna Couteau had just left her cousins house and was walking down Jack Hall Drive when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said she was hit and killed by a car.

“It’s really hard to have to go through this, so I just really hope that the driver comes forward,” said Lacinda Reecer, her daughter. “I busted out in tears.”

It was a very emotional day for Couteau’s family as they stood near the spot where she lost her life.

“My mother was a really great person,” said Reecer. “She always had a heart of gold.”

Although its hard, the family is trying to remember the good times.

“She was the best grandmother to my kids,” said Reecer.

“That was my auntie. She was amazing,” said Skyla Moore, her niece. “She was loved by so many.”

But Couteau’s family won’t stop until the person that ended her life is held responsible.

“Turn yourself in because this is an auntie, momma, a grandma and everything and she didn’t deserve that,” said Moore.

OHP said they are looking for a grey car that is missing its passenger side mirror and would likely have damage to the passenger side front of the car. If you have any information call them.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, click here to donate.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.