Family remembers woman killed in alleged street racing crash

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — A family is mourning the loss of a 26-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night.

Marissa Byrd was killed in a five car crash along Interstate 35 around 11:15 p.m.

It’s a nightmare come true for her mother Misty Goldman and her family.

“Nobody should have to bury their child,” said Misty. “She had pulled a double shift. She lives in Norman and she was headed home from work.”

Byrd never made it home.

Instead, Kailey Goldman, Byrd’s younger sister received four SOS text messages.

“I woke up at 12 and I seen it and I said, ‘are you okay?’ and it didn’t answer,” said Kailey.

Kailey said she immediately called her mom who said she was right behind the wreck and had no idea her daughter was involved.

“I was just told that two people were street racing and caused her to wreck, her car rolled multiple times and landed on an exit,” said Misty.

Misty said officers told her the cars that were racing were going over 100 MPH.

“Any time you go out, somebody is racing in this area. It is a bad problem in this area,” said Misty.

Byrd was the oldest of five children and was planning to attend nursing school.

“It’s just not fair, she was just a baby. I mean, while they think it’s fun and games, she won’t get married or have children,” said Misty

Her mother said she wants her daughter to be remembered for who she was.

“She was beautiful, vibrant, kind,” said Misty. “She loved taking care of others. She was truly a good person.”

The family has started a GoFundMe, if you would like to donate click here.

