Family reaches $3 million settlement with Minnesota city in death of Philando Castile: CNN

A still photo taken from a dashcam video shows the July 2016 police shooting of Philando Castile, a black motorist, during a traffic stop in Ramsey County, Minnesota, U.S., by officer Jeronimo Yanez released June 20, 2017. Courtesy Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The family of Philando Castile, a black motorist who was shot five times during a traffic stop in Minnesota last year by a police officer, reached a $3 million settlement with the city of St. Anthony, according to media reports.

The Minnesota city said in a statement acquired by CNN that "the parties moved expeditiously to resolve potential civil claims resulting from this tragedy in order to allow the process of healing to move forward."

St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez, who testified that he feared for his life when he shot Castile, was acquitted last week in the death of the 32-year-old.





