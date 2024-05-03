Family racially attacked while looking at home for sale in Millington, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of yelling racial slurs at a family and threatening their lives while they were viewing a home in Millington.

David Collins, 50, is charged with Attempted Aggravated Burglary and Civil Rights Intimidation. His bond has not yet been set.

On April 30, a family of three went to view a home in the 7200 block of Baker Street in Millington. While the family was inside, David Collins allegedly began beating and kicking on the front door trying to get in.

Collins reportedly yelled several racial slurs at the family. Records show that one of the victims was African American and the other two were Asian.

He also threatened to kill them, saying they wouldn’t make it out of the house alive.

According to reports, Collins claimed he was going to burn the house down with them inside. The victims were in extreme fear of their lives and afraid to try to leave the home.

Collins then stated he was going home to get something to “take care” of the victims, police say.

He then reportedly jumped the fence and began kicking on the home’s back glass door to try to get in again.

David Collins is set to appear in court Friday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.