Family, police seeking public help to locate woman who went missing in Southern California

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate a missing woman.

Friends and family are concerned for the well-being of 23-year-old Noelle M. Lynch. She hasn’t been heard from since April 3. Authorities say Lynch was last seen leaving an apartment building on foot in the 900 block of East Redondo Avenue in Inglewood.

LAPD says Lynch left without her personal belongings, and may or may not be able to identify herself.

Lynch is described as White, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs approximately 125 pounds. The 23-year-old was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, green sweatpants with a military logo, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Lastly, tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.