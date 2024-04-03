Family pleads for answers after teen employee fatally shot at restaurant

The family of a teenager who was killed at a Jack in the Box in northwest Charlotte is pleading for answers.

Fate Brannon, a 17-year-old employee at the restaurant, was fatally shot on March 29.

Brannon was inside the restaurant waiting for someone to pick him up after work when two masked men shot him, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Sunday, 28-year-old Marcus Dahn was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with this case.

Now, Brannon’s family is focusing on learning any information that could lead police to a second arrest.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz spoke with his aunt, Jamie Brannon, who said her nephew was loved dearly.

“He was considered a bright light to many in his family and to lose that light in such a tragic way has been very difficult,” Jamie Brannon said. “I don’t know if we can truly come to an understanding of why it happened that way.”

She said she wanted everyone to know who Fate was, a teen who loved his job with aspirations of being a chef.

“He was a fun-loving, inquisitive individual who loved conversation,” Jamie Brannon explained. “Like any other 17-year-old, he was trying to navigate through life and find his path but unfortunately, that is no longer going to happen.”

Now she will have to hold on to memories of Fate as the family searches for justice.

Brannon’s family is asking the community for any information that could lead police to the second suspect.

Anyone with information can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

