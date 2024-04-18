Family of Pine Bluff homicide victim speaks out, hopes for justice and change in the city

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A Pine Bluff family is calling for justice after their loved one was killed earlier this week.

Roderick Breedlove was shot and killed in the 1900 block of South Arlington Street in Pine Bluff on April 15.

Breedlove was a son, brother, uncle and father and his family said he was known for his jokes.

They were shocked that this happened, but Tress Walker, Breedlove’s mother, said sadly this isn’t the first time they’ve experienced something like this in their family.

“My sister had two that got killed by gunfire, my best friend over here had one that got killed by gunfire, my other best friend her brother had one killed by gunfire. All senseless murders,” Walker said.

Glensha Breedlove, Breedlove’s wife, said it’s time for change in the city.

“The way Pine Bluff is, ain’t nobody going to say who killed my husband,” Glensha Breedlove said.

Walker hopes whoever did this will come forward.

“You don’t have any remorse; you don’t see these people in your dreams?” Walker said.

Breedlove’s brother Edward Breedlove said it is time to stop the violence.

“A lot of these dudes that are behind the guns in front of the guns, that’s how we was raised,” he said, “But it’s time for our city to reach out and cry out to God and change the ways.”

There have not been any arrests in this case. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

