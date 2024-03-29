Family-owned small businesses in Topeka get special recognition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s local small businesses are receiving some extra love this National Mom and Pop Business Day.

According to U.S. census data, there are about 350 retail businesses with 10 or fewer employees in Shawnee County alone. Local mom and pop business owners say the community is the reason they stay in business.

World record hopeful runs through NE Kansas

“Community is all of my business,” said the Owner of Moburts, Al Struttman. “You look at all the customers are people in Topeka in surrounding areas that are feeding themselves, or restaurants that are feeding other people.”

“It is all about community,” said Matthew Nichols, owner of Jayhawk Coins Games & More! “We focus a lot on reaching out to the community and figuring how we can best partner with the community.”

There are many ways you can support small businesses by sharing their social media pages or just spreading word about local businesses. Word of mouth is one of the best forms of advertisement for small businesses.

KU’s Dickinson named consensus second team all-American

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.