Family of Old Forge murder victim Robert Baron files wrongful death lawsuit against convicted killer Justin Schuback

The estate of murder victim Robert Baron filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $1 million from his convicted killer, Justin Schuback.

Acting as the administrator of Baron's estate, his daughter, Brittany Baron, filed the civil complaint against Schuback, who was found guilty May 15 of first-degree murder of Robert Baron Sr. at Ghigiarelli's Restaurant, 511 S. Main St., Old Forge on Jan. 25, 2017.

The lawsuit also seeks to have liens placed on two Schuback properties with Old Forge mailing addresses — his house at 3 Foundry St. and 1.09 acres on Miller Street — to prevent their transfers or sales before adjudication of the suit.

Schuback, 38, automatically received a sentence of life in prison on the first-degree murder charge. He is incarcerated in the Lackawanna County Prison.

Brittany Baron filed the lawsuit, filed May 24 in Lackawanna County Court.

Prosecutors contended Schuback went to Ghigiarelli's to steal money but didn't know that Baron, 58, who lived upstairs, was at the pizzeria and the two ended up in a deadly altercation.

“The loss of Robert Baron, in the manner inflicted by the defendant, caused tremendous emotional stress on Robert's children and wife,” all of whom are beneficiaries of his estate, the lawsuit says.

The loss of the family patriarch also caused financial distress and loss for all of his estate's beneficiaries, according to the suit.

Schuback was arrested March 31, 2023, after a search discovered Baron's remains near Pagnotti Park.

Until that breakthrough, the crime had gone unsolved for over six years. Authorities finally cracked the case with cellphone "range-to-tower" data that showed Schuback's phone at key locations and times on Jan. 25-26, 2017.

The cell tower data resulted in police searching an area near Pagnotti Park in March 2023 and finding Baron's remains there. Schuback's DNA found in Baron's car also was another key piece of evidence.

The jury of six men and six women also found Schuback guilty of burglary and robbery. Sentencing on the robbery and burglary convictions remains pending a pre-sentencing report ordered by Judge Terrence Nealon, who presided over the trial in Lackawanna County Court.

The trial began May 6 and ensued over eight days. The jury reached its verdict after nearly 10½ hours of deliberations over two days.

Meanwhile, an orange Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board placard dated Oct. 5, 2023 is posted in a window of Ghigiarelli's Restaurant, giving public notice of a liquor license transfer to a new owner, 18518 Pizza LLC, and is signed by Mark Baron, brother of Robert Baron Sr. Efforts were unsuccessful to reach Mark Baron about the future of the establishment.