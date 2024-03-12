Family of murdered Fresno County raisin farmer awarded $2.7 million in damages

A Fresno County raisin grower’s widow and his two daughters were awarded $2.7 million in a wrongful death lawsuit involving the murder of Jerry Vulich at the hands of his brother Norman Vulich.

The jury returned it’s verdict on Monday after a one-week trial. They awarded Jerry Vulich’s wife Sharon Vulich $529,447 for economic losses and $2.2 million in non-economic damages for Sharon and her adult daughters, Nicole Vulich Miller and Crystal Vulich.

Norman Vulich, 61, is charged with killing his brother Jerry Vulich, 68 on Oct. 23, 2020, as they argued over bulldozing the family’s 40-acre vineyard.

Jerry Vulich inherited the farm and his childhood home after his mother passed away. Norman Vulich had living rights to the home on the property, but he was living in an old chicken barn on the farm.

Detectives said Norman Vulich confronted his brother that morning, armed with a shotgun. He opposed getting rid of the vineyard in favor of planting almonds. He told his brother he was worried about what would happen to the stray cats on the property, said his attorney Daniel Harralson during the trial.

As Jerry Vulich turned to walk away, Norman Vulich raised the shotgun and fired two blasts, hitting his big brother in the back. The elder Vulich collapsed on the dusty earth. Norman Vulich dragged his body to a nearby compost bin and covered it with a piece of tin siding, an inner tube and some dirt.

When Sheriff’s deputies arrived, Norman Vulich gave up willingly.

“This verdict represents the first step in receiving justice for the Vulich family. They suffered an immense loss of their husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather on October 23, 2020. The family looks forward to the resolution of the criminal case, the final step in receiving justice for the senseless death of Jerry Vulich,” said Lyndsie Russell, Sharon Vulich’s attorney.

Norman Vulich remains in the Fresno County Jail where he waits for his criminal trial.

Russell deposed Norman Vulich’s appointed financial manager about available assets and is confident damages awarded by the jury will be recovered.