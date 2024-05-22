Family of murder victim speaks out after man pleas guilty

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the suspects accused of using a tire iron to beat two men in separate attacks, killing one of them, has now pleaded guilty to the crime.

Jermaine Bennett pleaded guilty this morning in exchange for a life sentence. The attacks, which happened in October 2022, injured a 79-year-old from St. Pete and killed 49-year-old Jeffery Chapman, from Clearwater.

“Up until today I felt like I’ve been living in this horrible, bad dream,” said Jeffery’s daughter Sierra Chapman.

Family of murder victim speaks out after one of the men charged changes plea to guilty

“It’s still a very deep scar that will never fully be healed,” added Alex Chapman, Jeffery’s son.

Chapman was just riding his bike when Clearwater Police said he was brutally beaten during a violent criminal mischief spree.

“It’s demonic to me how someone sees somebody pedaling on a bike and says that’s him, that’s the one I want to kill,” Sierra said.

Chapman’s family was surprised Bennett changed his plea to guilty.

“I thank God that this man is never going to come out of a prison cell again, for everyone’s sake,” said Sierra. “When the cop told me that my father had been identified as the man who was in the article as the bicyclist that was bludgeoned to death, I couldn’t even comprehend it.”

Police said Bennett admitted to hitting Chapman more than 10 times with a tire iron.

“I apologize, it’s not worth much, but it’s all I can give,” Bennett stated in court.

Chapman’s children were both at the sentencing. Both said Bennett seemed to have no remorse for the lives he destroyed.

“The way of him saying sorry, from what I’ve gathered, I didn’t hear any tone of sadness,” said Alex.

Jeffery was described as a devoted father, animal lover, and someone who would go out of his way for his family and to help others.

Both of Chapman’s children said they will never stop fighting for him.

“When someone that dear to you is taken, how he was, there’s really only two options: you can quit or you can keep going,” Alex said.

The other man charged, Savonne Morrison, will have his trial in January 2025. Both Sierra and Alex said they would be attending.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.