Family mourns death of 63-year-old Lake Toxaway truck driver, following fatal crash

Lake Toxaway's Carolyn Lynn McCall Lund who, according to her son, John Lund, was the first female to be hired as a truck driver at B&A Hyder Trucking Company in Hendersonville, died April 22 in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 64 West near Rosman.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jim Contas, Lund ran off the road and struck a tree in her dump truck, and the call came in about the accident at 12:37 p.m. She was 63.

"The cause of death is still under investigation. The medical examiner is still trying to figure out if this was medically related or if she did die from injuries sustained in the crash," he said.

Her son, John Lund, made an emotional social media post on April 22, saying his mother died "doing what she loved."

"My dad taught her how to drive a truck in 1978 or 1979, I believe. That's when she started driving a semi-truck. Then, she was hired in the early 1980s by B&A Hyder," he said. "She was the first woman to be hired there."

John Lund said his mother was kind, caring and was always trying to look out for other people.

"She was very devoted to us and other people, too," her son, John Lund told the Times-News on April

According to her obituary from Moody-Connolly Funeral Home in Brevard, Carolyn Lund was born in Balsam Grove and grew up in Lake Toxaway with seven brothers and sisters. She graduated from Rosman High School and went on to earn her CDL license to become a career truck driver.

"Anyone who knew my mom knew they could stop by anytime and she would always be willing to chat and help with any situation. We will cherish the memories of her and know we will see her again," John Lund said.

Carolyn Lund and her husband, John Jacob Lund Jr., had been married for 41 years.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. at Moody-Connolly Funeral home, 181 S. Caldwell St., and it will be followed by an graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake Toxaway.

