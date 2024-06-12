Family mourns Connor Kelly, Marine from Webster who died in California motorcycle crash

WEBSTER — Connor P. Kelly, a Webster native who served in the Marines for three years, died in a motorcycle crash a mile from his home in California May 30, according to his family.

Kelly, who would have turned 22 on July 1, was known as a "thrill seeker" with a passion for cars, motorcycles and bicycles, his older sister Danielle Beauregard said.

While he knew how to playfully poke his family's buttons, Beauregard said, Kelly was a true "mama's boy" to their mother, Dianna Allen.

Obituary Connor P. Kelly

"I always say he's a boy through-and-through; he loved anything with an engine," Beauregard said. "Him and my mom were very close. As much as he adored her, he also loved to push her buttons, as boys often do."

Kelly was very loyal to his friends and family. Beauregard said the family has heard many stories of him sticking up for others.

Kelly, who was stationed at California's Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, lived in the Orange County city of Laguna Niguel with his fianceé, Allison Reyes.

A Facebook post from Laguna Niguel Police Services states there was a fatal collision on the night of May 30 between a motorcycle and a sedan. Beauregard said the accident remains under investigation.

A call for information related to the collision to Laguna Niguel Police Services was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Allison Reyes and Connor P. Kelly

Beauregard organized a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses and to support the family. The page features a written post by Reyes. She wrote that Kelly was on his way home after he dropped her off at the dentist.

"He was exactly one mile from home. Four minutes from parking his bike in the street in front of our apartment complex and walking up the stairs to take off his shoes before entering the door and being home safe. He never made it home safe. He was only 21 years old," Reyes wrote.

Beauregard, of Charlton, said Kelly and Reyes planned to move back to Webster to live with Kelly's mother before eventually getting their own home in the area.

Reyes wrote that Kelly loved to skateboard, play video games and work on his car, a Cadillac.

According to Kelly's obituary, he was born in Worcester and lived most of his life in Webster.

He graduated from Douglas High School in 2020 and enlisted in the Marines soon after. He attended boot camp in North Carolina before being stationed in Camp Pendelton.

He was a diesel mechanic during his time in the Marine Corps.

Beauregard said Kelly also appreciated the opportunity to travel that the Marines offered as well as the sense of direction it provided. She said he also wanted to serve his country and loved the American flag,

His passion for engines extended to his hobbies. He owned a Harley-Davidson and rode a dirt bike with friends.

Connor P. Kelly

Being 18 years his senior, Beauregard said she always felt protective of Kelly. While their mother shared Kelly's enthusiasm for bikes, Beauregard said she was the one who was always a bit more nervous about his safety. They also would bicker over who was their mother's favorite, but Beauregard conceded it was probably her brother.

"I always wanted to mother him a little bit," Beauregard said. "I felt that I had all these life experiences that I wanted to impart on him so he didn't have to learn the hard way."

Kelly was also an adoring uncle to Beauregard's 10-year-old daughter.

"He was just so hands-on with her. He was great with kids. He was just the best uncle, even though he was really young," Beauregard said.

Allen, Kelly's mother, was flying back from California with Kelly on Wednesday and he will receive a police escort to Central Mass.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home at 357 Main St. in Oxford. The service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Beauregard wanted her brother's death to serve as a reminder to motorists that they should be careful of people on motorcycles and bicycles.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Family mourns Connor Kelly, Marine from Webster who died in California motorcycle crash