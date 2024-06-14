Family of missing woman offering reward for information leading to her recovery

Jun. 13—It has been over a month since Kimberly Osborne seemingly disappeared from the Morgantown area.

The 47-year-old woman was last seen on Sunday, May 12, Mother's Day. The police and her family are still desperately searching for her.

The Dominion Post spoke with Osborne's brother Tom on Tuesday, who said the family is now offering a $10, 000 reward for information that leads to her return.

West Virginia State Police (WVSP) on the case located Osborne's vehicle early in the investigation and crime scene units were present near the River Road area where she was last seen, but nothing has gotten them closer to finding her.

Police have also canvassed any potential routes she may have taken and made contact with residents who have home security camera video but have come up empty. However, there is a possibility that houses were missed.

If members of the public, specifically in the area of Fairmont Road and River Road, have any surveillance video of the truck Osborne was driving, a gold 2001 Chevy Silverado, between the hours of 7:30 p.m. on May 12, to 7 a.m. on May 13, they are asked to contact the West Virginia State Police.

Osborne is described as 5'2 " tall, weighing around 110-120 pounds. She has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a bright-pink shirt.

Anyone with information about Osborne's disappearance or video footage of her truck is asked to contact the WVSP Morgantown detachment at 304-285-3200.

