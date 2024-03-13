Family of missing University of Missouri student seeks clues to his disappearance

March 12 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old University of Missouri student went missing sometime Friday in Tennessee and his family is seeking answers, according to law enforcement officials.

Riley Strain was in Nashville, Tenn., for a Delta Chi fraternity event and was seen last Friday night by friends after a night out at bars in the Broadway area of Nashville.

Strain's friends who had been with him earlier found his room key outside the Tempo Hotel roughly a half mile from the bar where he was last spotted, and after calling his phone -- which was off -- they check his Snapchat locations to no avail before calling his parents and then alerting authorities.

Strain was last seen at 9:52 p.m. Friday on Gay St. after drinking downtown. An MNPD helicopter searched that area today, including the riverbank. Detectives on the ground also searched, but to no avail. The investigation as to his whereabouts is active. https://t.co/gyhVeJo0Wh— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 11, 2024

Video surveillance footage released Tuesday by police show Strain -- who is 6 foot and 5 inches tall with light brown hair and blue eyes -- crossing First Avenue North to Gay Street on Friday night at 9:47 p.m. local time.

Strain -- a college senior seeking a degree in business and interdisciplinary studies -- was separated from his friends after being asked to leave a local bar and restaurant, his family told news media in Nashville.