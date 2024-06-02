Family of missing Tuttle man asks for public’s help in search

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) — It’s been almost two weeks since a Tuttle man went missing.

“Come home. Just come home,” said Jennifer Bost, his sister.

The family of 30-year-old Keith Carlson has so many unanswered questions.

“We miss him,” said Jennifer.

His sister and brother in-law said when they last talked with Carlson on Monday, May 20th, he was at home.

“We tried calling again on Wednesday, Thursday, and it was straight to voicemail,” said William Bost, his brother in-law.

After four long days they received an unfortunate phone call.

Carlson’s truck was found at the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge with his license plate missing and Carlson was no where to be found.

The only thing inside his truck was a pillow and a blanket.

“Pure panic. It’s that deep, sickening pit in your stomach, you know? Just felt like your heart dropped,” said William.

His family said he’s a “homebody” and added that Carlson has never mentioned or been to the wildlife refuge before.

“That’s just not Keith,” said William.

His brother in-law described him as a quiet family man who stayed to himself.

“He likes to build things, work on things,” said William. “Our son, his nephew, I mean he just loves the heck out of him, it’s all about him.”

The family is asking for any information, hoping the weeks don’t turn into months.

“Just if anybody knows anything or has seen him to please call. No question asked.

We just want to find him,” said Jennifer.

Carlson’s family said search and rescue teams will continue to look for him, but may have to stop on Sunday if there are no positive signs.

Anyone with information is asked to call his family at: 405-822-1402.

