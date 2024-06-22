Family of missing Grand Coteau man wants answers to have closure, $20,000 reward offered

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY)– After more than three years since the disappearance of Nathaniel Melancon, a Grand Coteau family is still looking for closure on what happened to him. To help assist with the case, the family has put out a $20,000 reward for anyone with information.

Nathaniel Melancon’s parents told News 10 going through each day is difficult not knowing what happened to their son. They said all they want is answers so they can have closure.

Family of missing Grand Coteau man wants answers to what happened to loved one

“Where is Nathaniel? All we want is to be able to put him away. Put him in a resting place. We just want closure,” Robin Melancon, Nathaniel Melancon’s mother, said.

“I won’t be able to find the peace I need until peace is found with him and he’s found,” Joseph Melancon, his father, said.

Joseph Melancon said as law enforcement continues their investigation the family holds hope in the community to come forward with information.

“Someone knows something that I believe in my heart, that someone out there knows something,” she said. “Either they’re afraid to come forward or they’ve just lost interest. I can’t say.”

Angel Taylor, Nathaniel Melancon’s aunt, told news 10 that a $20,000 reward was put out a year ago, yet the family still is left with unanswered questions.

“There’s evidence out there that speaks that he’s deceased,” Taylor said. “Where’s his remains? Where did you guys put his remains?”

“We’re begging and pleading with the community to stop sleeping on this case and give us some information,” Taylor said. “We desperately want answers, not so much in terms of who did it, why we just want his remains. We want the closure. At least give us that part.”

Anyone with information to help bring closure to the family is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

News 10 reached out to the sheriff’s office about the family’s concerns. We were told by the chief deputy it is still a missing person’s case.

