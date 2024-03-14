Family of missing Evansville woman trying to raise money to aid in search

Dawnita Wilkerson, reported missing in June 2020 by her family. If you have any information, please contact the Evansville Police Department’s Adult Investigative Unit at 812-436-7979.

EVANSVILLE – Almost four years after an Evansville woman went missing, her family is trying to raise money to aid in her search – and pay for expenses.

As of Monday evening, Dawnita Wilkerson's loved ones had raised a little more than $3,300 of a $10,000 goal on their GoFundMe page. They hope to surpass that mark on or around March 14, which would be Wilkerson's 48th birthday.

"Donations will be used to help care for (Dawnita's) teenage daughters and cover costs (flyers, signs, events, travel ... etc.) to bring greater awareness to the issue and to help us bring Dawnita home," the GoFundMe reads.

This is just the latest effort by the family, which has spent years looking for answers in a confounding case.

On June 21, 2020, Wilkerson walked away from the former home of a relative near Lodge and Taylor avenues and headed south. At 8:16 that night, she showed up on surveillance footage of an East Side Evansville motel, climbing into a gray 2004 Chevy Suburban with two men.

The vehicle drove west over the Indiana-Illinois state line, causing Dawnita’s cell phone to ping in various locations, including near a Carbondale hospital.

Faye Cardin opens her car door showing a poster made for Dawnita Wilkerson’s disappearance, which occurred in Evansville, Ind., on June 21, 2020.

But the phone was shut off the next morning, the FBI stated. Since then, no one has heard from the then-44-year-old mother of six, sparking a mystery that’s haunted the family and left the public with little information.

Anyone with information on Dawnita Wilkerson’s disappearance can call Evansville police at 812-436-7979, the FBI Indianapolis Field Office at 317-595-4000, or email finddawnitawilkerson@gmail.com.

The family believes Dawnita could have been killed before she ever returned from Illinois. But they still want answers. And they want them more than anything.

"A lot of people think (police are) supposed to tell us everything. They’re not," Dawnita's aunt, Faye Cardin, told the Courier & Press earlier this year. "How can a prosecuting attorney … make a case if they tell us everything? They can’t. Yes, it’s frustrating, but we want a case. We want justice."

