Family members slashed in Ozone Park attack: sources

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) – A man allegedly slashed two family members and a third person in Ozone Park Saturday night, according to the NYPD and sources.

The 31-year-old man stands accused of stabbing two people and slashing a third inside a home on Lefferts Boulevard around 8:38 p.m., police said. He’s thought to be related to at least two of the victims, sources told PIX11.

The man allegedly stabbed a 63-year-old in the stomach and shoulder, a 52-year-old woman in the stomach and neck and slashed a 28-year-old in the hand, police said.

Two of the three victims were taken to area hospitals, but the 28-year-old refused medical attention, police said.

The suspected stabber was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

