Family members of man killed by Carol Stream police worry authorities are withholding information

CAROL STREAM, Ill. — Family members of a man who was shot and killed by Carol Stream police in February continue to plead for answers. They say they won’t stop fighting until justice is served.

“He had a very infectious laugh you know he was really just a great person,” Goodlow’s cousin Genia Reynolds said.

Goodlow’s family said they are not staying quiet until justice is served.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headline

Carol Stream Police Chief Donald Cummings said in the morning hours on Saturday, Feb. 3, Goodlow’s girlfriend called the police for a domestic incident.

According to police, once officers arrived on the scene at the Villagebrook Apartments, they tried to contact Goodlow by calling him and knocking on his front door and a window.

“If you all were out there waiting and knocking on his window and called, let’s see the calls from Isaac’s phone that the police called,” Goodlow’s sister, Kennetha Barnes, said.

On March 1st, the Carol Stream Police Department released video captured by body-worn cameras from the six officers who entered Goodlow’s apartment without warrants for arrest or entry, according to a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of the family.

Shortly after entering the apartment Goodlow, who was unarmed and asleep, according to his family, was shot and killed by police.

Loved ones say the released video does not show everything they were originally shown.

“We seen them completely shoot him in bed and he was asleep, that’s what we seen. What they gave you all was a manipulated video that’s what they gave you all,” Kyenna McConico, Goodlow’s sister said.

LATEST CASES: Missing people in Chicagoland

I want the police officers who all had something to do with my son’s death, I want them all prosecuted,” Goodlow’s mother, Bonnie Pigram, said.

Along with releasing more videos, Goodlow’s family wants investigators to share 911 recordings and the names of the officers involved.

“So that we can know who they are their background have they ever done this before, is there any call-ins on them,” Barnes said. “We do not trust them. We want a different agency because they approved those videos to come out and that is not what they initially showed us,” Barnes said.

Chief Cummings said the M.E.R.I.T. Public Integrity Team is now investigating Goodlow’s death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.