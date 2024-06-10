Family members can be human traffickers | Robin Hassler Thompson

Over 20 years ago, I worked with the FSU Center for the Advancement of Human Rights and helped create Florida’s first strategic plans on human trafficking. We also started the first human trafficking working group in Florida that pulled together experts from around the state. At that time, we did not hear the phrases “parental” or “familial” trafficking very much at all.

Now, I’m the executive director of the Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center (STAC), a nonprofit that assists human trafficking survivors in Florida’s Big Bend. Today, we see both parents and family members trafficking their relatives far too often. In fact, one study estimated that 41% of child trafficking (for both sex and labor) is carried out by family members or caregivers. Examples include a parent who is addicted and “gives” their child to a sex trafficker in exchange for drugs, sexually abuses their children live online for profit, or makes the child work in the fields or else suffer extreme physical violence if they don’t comply.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil presents results from a sting operation to stop child sex crimes in the capital city and county, June 5, 2024.

Sex and labor trafficking are here in the capital region, and not just in large metropolitan areas, as highlighted by Sheriff Walt McNeil’s recent announcement of the arrests of 13 men accused of trying to solicit sex from minors online. One of these men thought he was talking to an 11-year-old’s parent. Being clear-eyed and informed about familial trafficking, and its increasing prevalence is a vital first step to stopping sex and labor trafficking.

Minors are protected under both Florida and federal anti-trafficking laws, and anyone under the age of 18 who is induced to perform a commercial sex act in exchange for anything of value, is a victim of trafficking. The trafficker can be anyone: a parent, a boyfriend or girlfriend, or someone pretending to be a friend or helper.

Sex and labor traffickers are almost always known by the victim; rarely are they strangers who kidnap, abduct, drug, or lure adult and minor victims into trafficking, as many believe. Traffickers invest weeks, months, and even years grooming their intended victims. While abduction by strangers does happen, it is so much rarer. Of the more than 200 trafficking victims STAC has assisted since its inception over almost 10 years ago, none have been victims of a “snatch and grab” or kidnapping.

It is also important to note that boys as well as girls are sex and labor trafficked, and that traffickers can be male or female. For example, a mother sexually exploiting her male children online counters the common myth that it is only men who traffic and that the victims are always attractive or “exotic” young girls.

Children and those trafficked by family members in particular face great challenges coming forward to get help. They are often economically dependent on that person who is trafficking them and are loyal to the family structure. They may not even know they are being trafficked. The impact of familial trafficking is severe and complex as the victim often has suffered from years of prior abuse and neglect, and other trauma.

Knowing the truth about what human trafficking looks like helps all of us to be there for survivors so they can be empowered and receive the relief they’re entitled to. The survivor often is on a long road as they move forward, especially when the perpetrator is a family member, and we all have a role. Like most sex and labor trafficking, familial trafficking can happen in plain view and is far more common than many of us can ever imagine.

Robin Hassler Thompson

Robin Hassler Thompson is executive director of the Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center (STAC), a local non-profit agency founded to support survivors of sex and labor trafficking and educate the community about human trafficking. For more information, visit: https://surviveandthriveadvocacy.org/ or 850-597-2080.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Family members can be human traffickers | Robin Hassler Thompson