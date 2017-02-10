Family Members Collected Social Security Checks of Relative Found Buried in Backyard: Cops

A man and woman were arrested in Ohio this week after cops found a body buried in their backyard.

Authorities with the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office arrested 48-year-old Daniel Reeves and 42-year-old Trudy Reeves on Wednesday as part of the investigation into the disappearance of an area elderly woman.

The investigation began Tuesday after Social Security officials notified the sheriff about the disappearance and suspected death of a woman whose family members were allegedly still receiving her Social Security checks.

State agents and deputies went to the Reeves' home in Jefferson Township Wednesday with a search warrant and recovered the remains of a human body on the property.

Investigators believe the remains are those of the missing elderly woman, whose identity is being withheld pending autopsy results.

The Reeves were arrested on felony tampering with evidence charges. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow.

Bond was set at $10,000. The duo is due in court February 17.

