Family of man shot by Madison County deputy criticizes 'lack of transparency' by authorities

Jun. 8—ANDERSON — The family of a man killed in a shooting involving a Madison County Sheriff's deputy expressed frustration Saturday about a perceived lack of communication from authorities.

They said their unanswered questions lead them to believe certain elements of the case are being covered up.

Linda Noethtich, a sister of Lataurus Ladon Harrison, said that as of Saturday, the family had not been contacted by police in connection with the June 1 incident, which happened at the same home on Fairview Street where family members spoke with the media.

"We've never been contacted," Noethtich said. "I just want to know what happened to my brother and why. We just don't know anything. We're just stuck."

Indiana State Police are investigating the incident, including a review of officer body camera footage. Deputy Mason Brizendine, a four-year veteran with the Madison County Sheriff's Department, is on paid administrative leave until the investigation concludes.

Family members said they are troubled by a lack of response to their requests for information on the circumstances of Harrison's death.

"Anderson is a community that has been plagued with lack of transparency as well as accountability, and it's something that needs to stop," said Lindsay Brown, a friend acting as a spokesman for the family.

"We have a growing concern of lack of transparency and accountability, not just with the police department, but on all fronts in our community."

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said his office obtained body cam footage from the incident late Friday afternoon. He said he has exchanged several texts and calls with friends and representatives of the family, including Rev. Anthony Harris and Councilman Ollie H. Dixon, who represents the district where the shooting occurred.

Cummings said he expects the footage to be publicly released Monday or Tuesday and that he plans to give family members an opportunity to view the video before it's released.

"They've known this all along," Cummings said. "They're a family that's grieving, and I understand, but the person to blame for this is their loved one."

With the matter being referred to the Indiana State Police, Cummings said the timeline for the release of information — including a full investigative report that will inform a decision on whether to charge Brizendine in Harrison's death — has been extended. But, he added, having an outside agency carry out an independent investigation is standard practice in officer-involved shootings.

"The report isn't complete," Cummings said. "They (Harrison's family) want information released before the investigation is concluded."

Sgt. Scott Keegan, public information officer for the Indiana State Police Pendleton District, said the agency's detectives are still reviewing statements from the officers at the scene, as well as body cam footage, before forwarding their report to the prosecutor's office.

Among the family's pressing questions, Noethtich said, is why officers confronted Harrison at his mother's house.

"I understand he had a warrant, but why did they come like that?" she said. "Why was it only one police officer that shot him, and why did they shoot so many times?

"I need closure," she added. "I'm here as a voice for my brother representing our family. They didn't have to do him like that, and we just want to know what happened and why."

