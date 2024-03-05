Family of man fatally shot by Wyoming officers says police knew who they were

The family of the man who was shot by Wyoming police last year says police knew who they were and the family had met with officers in the department before the shooting.

Joe Frasure Jr. was shot in the head by police outside his recently deceased grandmother's apartment just after midnight on Jan. 30, 2023. Frasure's mother and father spoke to the press with their attorney Tuesday. They have sued the city, the police department and the officers.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, who did not charge the officers, said they fired in self-defense as Frasure Jr. drove a minivan toward them after ignoring all their commands.

The lawsuit states none of the officers were in danger as Frasure attempted to drive away. It states the officers never identified themselves and approached the family with their guns already drawn.

Screenshot from body camera footage from the Wyoming Police Departament that was shown during a press conference at the Hamilton County Prosecutor's office Feb. 3, 2023.

On Tuesday, the family said they were cleaning out the grandmother's apartment with the landlord's permission and that they had met with police and told them what they'd been doing. They said Wyoming police had seen them working at the apartment in the days leading up to the shooting.

"The cops knew who we were," the father, Joe Frasure Sr., said.

Powers said no one was supposed to be working in the apartment at night, but the family says no one told them there were any limits on when they could be there.

The family's lawyer, Glenda Smith, said the officer violated departmental policy when they fired a moving vehicle and used excessive force on both Frasure Jr. and his father, who was compliant but still held at gunpoint.

"I don't sleep at night because they shot him in front of me," the senior Frasure said. "Joe slowed down, blew the horn. The cop ran back in front of the van and shot him."

Smith said a policing expert, Lawrence Hunter, reviewed the body camera footage and other evidence in the case. He found that the officers did violate their own policy and used excessive force.

Smith said that Melissa Powers clearing the officers shows the "value that office is putting on human rights."

City officials in Wyoming have not responded to requests for comment about the lawsuit.

The case is before U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Hopkins. No hearings in the case had been scheduled. The city of Wyoming and the police have until March 25 to respond to the allegations, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Family of man fatally shot by Wyoming officers says police knew them