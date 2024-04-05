Family of man who dragged security officer calls guard, others heroes
Family of man who dragged security officer calls guard, others heroes
Family of man who dragged security officer calls guard, others heroes
Kentucky is getting an All-American for its first team under Brooks.
Dozens of deals and hundreds in savings on spring and summer outdoor essentials. Everything you need to turn your garden and patio into an amazing space.
Analysts are lowering their price targets and expectations for Tesla as the EV giant aims to navigate out of what one called a “very messy quarter.”
There's a new Star Wars show coming on May 4. The animated Tales of the Empire is a companion piece to 2022's Tales of the Jedi.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
Preliminary local forecasts in 13 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
BMW's Security Vehicle Training teaches drivers of its armored cars how to escape situations and protect their clients by recreating real-world dangers.
The call comes at a time of growing U.S. disapproval of Israel’s handling of the war against Hamas.
This hybrid wonder is like if stainless steel and nonstick cookware had a baby — get it on rare sale at Amazon.
Meta's AI image generator seems to be biased toward creating images of people of the same race, even when explicitly prompted otherwise.
How a boost of extra cash may impact the spending habits of US consumers.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
The condition causes a vein in the pelvis to get narrow, potentially leading to swelling and even life-threatening blood clots.
During the well-known accelerator’s first of two pitch days from the Winter 2024 cohort, a covey of TechCrunch staff tuned in, took notes, traded jokes and slowly whittled away at the dozens of presenting companies to come up with a list of early favorites. AI was, not shockingly, the biggest theme, with 86 out of 247 companies calling themselves an AI startup, but we're reaching bubble territory given that 187 mention AI in their pitches.
Led by SOSV general partner Duncan Turner and HAX chief science officer Dr. Susan Schofer, and moderated by SOSV's Sabriya Stukes, this session offers a deep dive into the world of hard tech entrepreneurship. With a focus on solving challenges in climate, industrial independence, and healthcare, HAX brings together expertise and investment to drive impactful change. Learn firsthand how HAX supports startups in translating groundbreaking research into commercial reality.
Workers who leave their jobs are seeing big pay increases compared to those who don't, potentially forestalling inflation's path downward.
More than 39,000 five-star fans agree: It's the easiest way to remove makeup, no harsh scrubbing required.
OnePlus has announced a new tool called AI Eraser, which removes unwanted objects from photos.
Polestar confirmed it will replace the 2 with a new model called 7 rather than releasing a second-generation model. We should see the EV in the late 2020s.