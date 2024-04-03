Family of man who died of fentanyl overdose in jail sues Riverside County sheriff

The relatives of a man who died of an apparent fentanyl overdose at a Riverside County jail in 2022 have sued the sheriff's department and more than a dozen of its employees, saying he died because of their failure to keep illegal narcotics out of jails.

The wife, two young daughters and mother of Justin Kail, 31, who died at the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on May 17, 2022, are suing for wrongful death and are seeking unspecified damages. They filed suit last week in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Sharon Kidd had previously told The Desert Sun in an interview about her son's death, saying she had told deputies that he was on medication while undergoing addiction treatment.

Attorneys Lewis Khashan and Maria Zurmati allege in the complaint that the sheriff's department is not doing enough to prevent illegal narcotics from entering the jails. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco's department reported in 2022, the year of Kail's death, the highest number of jail deaths in decades, according to public records going back to the 1980s. Bianco has made public statements that the deaths are largely attributable to narcotics overdoses.

Khashan and Zurmati claim in the complaint that the department should have known that drugs were being trafficked into the jails and that incarcerated people were "consuming narcotics, including fentanyl, at an alarming rate which could cause death." They argue that the department failed to meet its legal obligation to prevent narcotics trafficking and consumption in its secured facilities.

The California Department of Justice opened an ongoing civil rights investigation of the sheriff's department due in part to the spike of in custody deaths.

The department has announced two sets of arrests in recent months in which a total of 13 people were accused of scheming to smuggle drugs into multiple jails, including the one where Kail died.

The department included in those announcements that it is making use of body scanners to catch people trying to bring drugs into jails and educating incarcerated people on the dangers of fentanyl use.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Family of inmate who died from fentanyl sues Riverside County sheriff