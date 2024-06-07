Family of man, 28, slain in L.A.’s MacArthur Park speak out

The devastated family of a 28-year-old single father discovered dead, floating face down in the lake at Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park are speaking out after two men were arrested in connection with his death.

The victim, Kyle Sherwood, was discovered in the lake just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the 28-year-old deceased at the scene.

Later that same day, homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department revealed that city cameras positioned around the park had captured two suspects pushing Sherwood, who was still alive at the time, into the lake.

On Thursday, authorities announced the arrest of the two suspects, though they have yet to be publicly identified.

In family photos, Sherwood appeared to be a happy single father of his 6-year-old son. A former state wrestling champion, a high school graduate and sheet metal worker, his family told KTLA’s Sandra Mitchell that the 28-year-old had been struggling with mental health issues and trying to break an addiction to the opioid fentanyl.

In May, Sherwood traveled to Los Angeles to get help for the addiction and entered a program at the Dream Center.

“He was excited about this place,” his sister, Heather Knaack, said. “He said it was a good place. He was positive about going.”

Two days after Sherwood entered the program, however, he disappeared.

His family, frantic at home in Washington State, had no contact with him for weeks. They said they tried reaching out to L.A. police but did not receive a response.

They also said that someone from the Dream Center attempted to file a missing persons report last month, but they were turned away.

“They told him no, he’s an adult. He could leave whenever he wanted,” Knaack said of the counselor’s interaction with police. “They weren’t going to look for him. Nobody would help us look for him.”

Family members had no idea where he was until they received a phone call from a number they did not recognize.

“The person said he’s in MacArthur Park and it’s a very dangerous park. I wouldn’t my family member there. Maybe you should get him out,” Knaack explained.

Witnesses told family members there was a fight in the park.

“I heard he was kicked in the head numerous times,” Knaack said. “He was saying, ‘Stop, why are you doing this?’ My brother is not a violent person.”

While police have not said anything yet about a motive, they are saying the 28-year-old’s death is a possible homicide.

