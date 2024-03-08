Family made ‘very hard decision’ to give up their dog of 6 years. Then came good news

A family facing a tricky housing situation made the difficult decision to give up their dog of six years — then came good news.

“Decisions like this are hard, but Buddy’s family trusted us with finding him another loving home,” the Watauga Humane Society in North Carolina wrote March 6 on Facebook.

Buddy got a second chance after a man came to the shelter looking for an affectionate and active pet. The two were a “perfect” fit, and now the dog has a new owner, the animal organization told McClatchy News in an email.

“‘Adult’ dogs do get overlooked so it is always nice when one gets adopted,” the Boone-based shelter wrote.

Buddy landed in his new home six years after his previous family adopted him. Over time, he learned “the joys of cuddling” and “the luxury of sleeping in the bed under the covers,” the animal organization wrote.

Buddy, now 7 years old, also became known for his “sweet” and “gentle” nature and his love of chasing other pups at the dog park.

“Although he loved a good walk or spending time outside, he also enjoyed being quite the couch potato; and would sneak under the covers any chance he got,” the shelter wrote.

But Buddy’s owners reportedly couldn’t keep him when they faced “housing issues.”

“The housing issue his family was facing is one we see too often now a days,” the shelter wrote in its email. “With the shortage of affordable homes for rent or sale, more and more landlords are choosing not to rent to families with pets sometimes forcing them to have to make the very hard decision to surrender their dogs to us.”

Buddy’s luck took a turn for the better a few weeks after he was surrendered in January. The day his story was posted on Facebook, he went home with his new owner, who had been looking for a “loving and affectionate dog.”

Boone, a popular mountain town, is roughly an 85-mile drive west of Winston-Salem.

