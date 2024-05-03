Family of Logan-Rogersville student killed in DWI crash gets $3.8 million settlement

Benjamin Sugg, left, and Gavaan Vehr.

The family of a Logan-Rogersville student killed in a 2023 vehicle crash agreed to a wrongful death settlement of $3.8 million, according to court records.

Gavaan Vehr, 17, was a passenger who died last year in a single-vehicle accident when his friend Benjamin Sugg, 18, drove more than 100 mph and lost control of his SUV after a night of underage drinking, crashing on a rural road near Rogersville.

The victim's parents, Amber Munnik and Chris Vehr, filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Sugg, who was recently sentenced to seven years in prison for causing Vehr's death.

Vehr's family will collect the settlement from the respective insurance policies of the three teens involved in the crash (Vehr, Sugg and surviving passenger Jacob Zimmerman), according to court records.

Court documents from Thursday's hearing note that Munnik will get $2,074,260.75; Vehr will get $674,940.18; and attorneys will get $1,050,299.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Family of Logan-Rogersville student killed in crash gets $3.8 million