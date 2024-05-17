“Family Law Day”: free legal help on June 7

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District in El Paso and Teller counties is offering a free Family Law Day for Colorado Springs families on Friday, June 7. Services offered include one-on-one meetings with family law attorneys, free services, and presentations.

There will also be classes on a variety of subjects, including divorce, child support, and presenting a case in court. People will learn about enforcing court orders, allocating parental responsibilities after a divorce, parenting plans, and more. In addition, a panel discussion titled “What Judges Want to Hear” will be offered.

The event is sponsored by The Justice Center, Colorado Legal Services, the El Paso County Bar Association, and the 4th Judicial District courts. Family Law Day will go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at the El Paso County Combined Courts, located at 270 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs.

