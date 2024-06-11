Family of Las Vegas toddler allegedly killed by parents remember boy’s sweet personality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of the 2-year-old who was allegedly killed by his parents and left in a dumpster is now trying to pick up the pieces after they were left heartbroken following the tragedy.

Relatives told 8 News Now that the toddler was always happy and didn’t know he was in any danger. Now, they want justice for little Jacoby Robinson Jr.

His family remembers his innocent chuckle and the way he just wanted all the hugs, and love during what was probably his most vulnerable time.

“He was a lovable child,” LaSwanda Williams, the 2-year-old’s great aunt told 8 News Now.

These precious moments his great aunt and the rest of his family will never have again.

“He didn’t deserve, he didn’t deserve that, he was not trash he was not a piece of paper you just pick up and throw in a dumpster,” Williams said.

The toddler was found in a dumpster in the 1300 block of Lewis Avenue in Downtown Las Vegas on Friday, hours after he was reported missing near the corner of Lewis Avenue and South15th Street.

Mother, man accused of killing toddler found in dumpster appear in Las Vegas court

Police suspect Jacoby Robinson Jr. died Thursday before his mother, Diaja Smith, 23, allegedly put his body in the dumpster near Lewis Avenue and 15th Street, documents said. Police arrested Smith on a charge of open murder late Friday. Jacoby’s father, Jacoby Robinson Sr., 24, faces child abuse charges connected to the case. His charge will be upgraded to open murder, prosecutors said.

Smith told police she had not seen Jacoby Robinson Sr. in more than a year and a half. In reality, Robinson told police he was homeless, but Smith allowed him access to her apartment.

Las Vegas mother pushed deceased 2-year-old’s body in stroller with siblings before dumping him in trash: police

“I just want justice served, I don’t want him to be another name and another child that is forgotten,” Williams said.

His great-aunt said Jacoby was one of Smith’s five children. Police said Smith lost custody of her children two years ago and received custody again in May.

“He was the most mannered out of all five of the kids,” Williams said.

Williams told 8 News Now that she never saw the red flags.

“She told me the boys are fine and they seemed happy they weren’t crying and didn’t look like they were mistreated,” Williams said.

Williams told 8 News Now that two of the children stayed in Texas with her and now she has learned of a new factor in the situation.

“She’s pregnant again,” Williams revealed to 8 News Now.

One situation after another, Williams is still processing after her world was recently shattered.

When asked if she thinks she could ever forgive them, Williams told 8 News Now, “Yes I could.” She said she could never forget what happened and is now focused on bringing awareness.

“Report it, so many people I think know what’s going on but they’re afraid to report it,” she said.

She hopes that people always remember Jacoby as the baby who just wanted to be loved and is still loved by his family.

Williams told 8 News Now it’s been about a year since she saw Jacoby. Her brother, the boy’s grandfather, was next to Williams during the interview with 8 News Now but was too upset to talk.

Other relatives told 8 News Now that they hope people respect the family’s wishes as they grieve the loss of sweet Jacoby.

His grandmother also added that her grandson was a playful, funny child who enjoyed eating Cheetos Puffs.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.