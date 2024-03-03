Family of Kole Hebert hosts benefit fundraiser to help with medical expenses

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY)– Hundreds of people gathered at Henry Guidry Memorial Park in Henderson, where an outpour of love and support was on full display for Kole Hebert.

It was a beautiful day outside with many activities to enjoy. Haydon Urban is a friend of Hebert’s family. He said the atmosphere of the event was inspiring.

Family of Kole Hebert speak about incident and benefit in his name

“God has putting in some work,” Urban said. “You know somebody is up there after everything this dude has been through and how much he’s accomplished so far.”

Kade Hebert, Kole Hebert’s older brother, said there are no words to describe what the community has done for Kole, and the family is incredibly thankful for the support.

“There’s not much you could say but just thank everyone,” he said. “I think our family is very blessed to have this opportunity.”

Though Kole Hebert is in the hospital in Houston, his family reached out during the benefit to connect with everyone who came out to support him. Chaz Hebert, Kole Hebert’s brother, said it meant the world to him to see his supporters.

“To get on that FaceTime and speak from the bottom of his heart truly shows what that kid’s going through,” Chaz Hebert said.

Chaz Hebert said the impact that Kole Hebert has on the entire state resonates deeply with everyone.

“We don’t know everyone here, but the impact Kole had on the parish, on this state, has impacted us all in a way that there’s people out there that want to help. It’s showing that we do live in a beautiful world.”

The Hebert family said Breaux Bridge High School senior is strong and remarkable and said the family will always stand together no matter what lies ahead.

