Family identifies Watts teen brutally beaten while enjoying birthday hamburger

A Watts family is asking for justice after revealing that the teen brutally beaten on Tuesday was Jason Rios, who was enjoying a hamburger for his 15th birthday.

On Tuesday, Rios went to the Habit Burger Grille at Freedom Plaza “while being so happy he could now go out on his own,” said Rios’ brother Humberto.

When he sat on the outdoor patio, four adults “struck him in the head” and “continued to beat and kick his lifeless body for no apparent reason,” Humberto Rios added.

Jason Rios

The Los Angeles Police Department later said Jason Rios was with another minor when the pair was brutally attacked from behind by three other minors.

No one stepped in to help, and the attackers “fled and left my brother for dead,” Humberto said, though Jason was able to call his mother before losing consciousness.

Rios’ friend was hospitalized and released. Meanwhile, Jason Rios remained in grave condition at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center on Thursday, police said.

On Thursday, he was able to breathe again on his own for the first time since the attack, the family said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical and legal costs.

“THANK YOU I NEED MY WATTS COMMUNITY TO STAND UP,” Humberto Rios said.

Police said they arrested one of the three attackers on Wednesday, and he faces a charge of attempted murder. The other two remain outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 213-972-7813. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.