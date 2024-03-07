Family IDs 14-year-old Newport News homicide victim

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The name of the 14-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting last week in Newport News on Youngs Mill Lane is now known.

14-year-old shot on Youngs Mill Lane in NN dies

Family members identified the teen as Ty’Jonte Terry. They said Terry died from his injuries just after midnight on Saturday morning.

Days after the teen’s death, Newport News mayor Phillip Jones announced a new safety initiative during his State of the City address to fight gun violence.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones gives inaugural state of the city address

“My goal is that we are going to reduce gun violence, primarily homicides, by 15% over the next 18 months,” Jones said during Tuesday night’s address.

It’s a strategy months in the making after Jones, along with city manager Alan Archer and police chief Steve Drew, traveled to the White House to discuss best practices in stopping violence.

The initiative starts with creating an office of community safety.

“We envision this this office will be led by a strategic thinker with action-oriented credentials,” Jones said.

The city is also exploring a hospital-based violence intervention program. It would include hospital staff and community organizations to provide resources and care to those injured by violence.

“This is a national model that is based on hospitals and communities working together to reduce gun violence. The city is also hiring a violence prevention manager to develop initiatives that prevent youth and young adult violence while promoting community resilience and healing,” Jones said.

In the case of 14-year-old Ty’Jonte Terry, Newport News police have said they have no suspect information at this time.

Terry’s family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.