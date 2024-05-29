Family identifies man killed in Oakhurst home. Detectives look for ‘person of interest’

The family of a man recently killed in Oakhurst has identified him, and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said deputies seek a person of interest, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

The victim was killed before noon Friday at his family’s home in the 42000 block of Shady Lane, which is near Highway 41 and Road 222, deputies confirmed.

Family of the victim identified him as Liam Moody, 27.

The sheriff’s office has released few details on what happened in the foothills home where Moody lived with his parents and brother. A 911 call for medical assistance brought deputies to the home before they determined it was a homicide, according to the law enforcement agency’s Facebook post on Friday.

Detectives did not release any new details on Wednesday, but confirmed they are looking for a person for questioning, according to spokesperson Kayla Gates.

Liam Moody, far left, is pictured with his parents, Dana and Kevin Moody, and brother, Quinn, in a photo from the gofundme page set up after Moody died on Friday, May 24, 2024. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has said Liam Moody was the victim of a homicide.

Investigators have determined a person of interest in Kaicey Bos, she said, adding the woman was wanted for questioning and is not considered a suspect in the homicide.

“In the interim, investigators continue to investigate,” Gates said on Wednesday. “The most critical thing is her (Bos) coming in.”

Gates said investigators declined Wednesday to say how Moody or his family were connected to Bos or if they knew her.

A GoFundMe to raise money for the Moodys had reached more than $35,000 through Wednesday. It has a stated goal of $100,000.

The family could not immediately be reached by The Fresno Bee, but siblings of Moody’s mother, Dana, on the fundraising page described hardships that have burdened the Moodys even before the latest tragedy.

“Liam also followed in his mother’s footsteps with his kind soul, and anyone who knew him knew he was loving and giving and helped anyone and everyone he could,” the GoFundMe page says. “He was stolen away from our family WAY too soon at the age of 27.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bos was asked by deputies to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 559-676-7770, Detective Eric Grijalva at 559-514-5503. Detectives also take anonymous tips through an app at MaderaSheriffApp.com.