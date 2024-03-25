Family identifies brothers, 21 and 18, in fatal Northern California mountain lion attack

An El Dorado County family has identified the two men attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California over the weekend, one of whom died from his injuries.

In a statement forward through the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the Brooks family of Mount Aukum identified the men as Taylen Brooks, 21, and Wyatt Brooks, 18.

Taylen Brooks died after the mountain lion mounted his attack Saturday afternoon along a rural road southeast of Georgetown. His brother, Wyatt, is still recovering from “traumatic” injuries he suffered in the attack, the Sheriff’s Office and family said in the release.

The Brooks family in a statement described Taylen Robert Claude Brooks as a “very kind and gentle soul” who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“These two young men being as close as any two brothers could be, lived a full energetic life enjoying the outdoors,” the statement said.

The statement also described the brothers, residents of the unincorporated Mount Aukum community in south El Dorado County, as avid hunters and anglers.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks for the outpouring of support and prayers from family, friends and the community,” the statement said. “We are all devastated by the tragic loss of Taylen yet thankful Wyatt is still with us, and are well aware the outcome could have been even worse.”

The family has also created a fundraiser through the El Dorado Community Foundation to raise money for Taylen’s funeral expenses and Wyatt’s recovery. Donations are tax deductible. Information can be found at bit.ly/BrooksBrothersSupportFund.