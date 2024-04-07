Family hopes for justice after Baldwin crash kills mother and daughter

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in the Pensacola area says they want justice more than a year after two women were killed in a crash in Baldwin County in 2022. A man was charged with two counts of reckless manslaughter just last month.

‘I love her, and I miss her’

Family members placed fresh flowers Sunday in front of two crosses marking the spots where 41-year-old Melissa Britton and her daughter, 16-year-old Analyssa Britton, lost their lives in a car crash on Aug. 14, 2022.

“I love her, and I miss her, and I just want justice for my babies,” said Tracy Godwin.

She’s the mother of Melissa Britton, and Analyssa Britton’s grandmother.

John Britton, Melissa’s ex-husband and Analyssa’s dad, says the loss still aches, especially for his daughter.

“There have been a lot of times she saved my life. You know, nothing bad. Just being there for support. Like any daughter would, for that matter,” said John Britton. “I miss that little blonde, curly-haired girl (who) used to run after me every time I would leave to go to work or go to a store.”

John Britton says he initially wanted revenge. But in the year and a half since, he says he’s found a path to forgiveness.

“Everybody makes mistakes in life. Everybody makes a mistake, whether it’s bad or accidental, or whatever the case may be. I don’t hold any grudges. God will forgive me and I forgive him,” said Britton.

A suspect is arrested

Joseph Lee Stewart (Photo courtesy: Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office)

In March, more than a year after the crash, 28-year-old Joseph Stewart was charged with two counts of reckless manslaughter.

Family members say he is the boyfriend of another family member, adding that they just want him to own up to what happened.

A pair of indictments say speed and driving under the influence caused the death of the passengers in the car, News 5 has learned.

‘This is still a huge shock’

The family said they waited a long time for charges to be brought in this case.

“A lot of stress, anxiety, panic attacks, PTSD,” said Analyssa’s stepmother, Amy Madden. “I know that may sound crazy, but I mean, this is still a huge shock.

“We still can’t believe day to day that they’re really gone.”

