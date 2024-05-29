Family Held at Gunpoint in Terrifying Carjacking

A terrifying carjacking was caught on a Ring camera in Jackson, Mississippi. It happened in the driveway of Heather Allen’s home. As gunfire erupted, Allen ducked for cover with her son. But two of her other children were still inside the vehicle, along with her two grandchildren. The armed suspects ordered everyone out of the car, but it turns out they were unable to start it. That’s when Allen tossed them the keys to another car parked on the lawn.

