Family of Groveland teen beaten to death with baseball bat fighting against killer’s parole

The family of Beth Brodie, the Groveland teenager savagely beaten to death with a baseball bat in 1992, is promising to fight her convicted killer’s bid for freedom.

“I want everybody to know that this animal is up for parole,” Sean Alyward, Beth Brodie’s brother told me.

In 1994, Beth Brodie’s ex-boyfriend, 16-year-old Richard Baldwin, was convicted of First Degree Murder and sentenced to Life No Parole.

But things have changed since then.

In light of studies finding teenage brains are not fully developed, mandatory Life No Parole sentences for teen killers have been ruled unconstitutional.

And now Richard Baldwin has a chance next month to win his freedom, 30 years after his conviction.

“Is 30 years enough time?”Boston 25′s Bob Ward asked Alyward.

“No,” he said. “She’s been in the grave thirty years, too. She’s not getting out. She doesn’t get a second chance.”

Boston attorney Peter Elikann says Baldwin will have a steep hill to climb at his parole hearing.

“It’s most certainly not a slam dunk that he’s going to be released, particularly in light that this was a particularly reprehensible monstrous act,” Elikann said.

Elikann adds that the State Parole board will look at Baldwin’s disciplinary record behind bars and consider if he’s taken measures to improve himself.

“He is going to have to be very remorseful, take ownership of what he did, be apologetic,” Elikann added.

“Is there anything Baldwin can say to you at this hearing?” Ward asked Sean Alyward.

“Absolutely not,” he said.

Sean Alyward tells me, he’ll testify at Baldwin’s parole hearing, and do everything he can to convince the parole board to reject his bid for freedom.

“He’s not remorseful. He doesn’t care. What he’s trying to do is get himself out of jail. So, he says what he thinks they want to hear. And hopefully, they see right through it,” Alyward said.

Richard Baldwin’s parole hearing is scheduled for May 16th.

Beth Brodie’s brother tells me it’s going to be a difficult day but he’s determined to find justice for Beth.

