Family gets welcomed surprise during tornado cleanup

HYDRO, Okla. (KFOR) — It’s been three days since the latest round of tornadoes tore up the Oklahoma landscape. In Hydro, the the Sherman family was inside their home when it flipped multiple times. Cole and Heather Sherman managed to get out with a few cuts and bruises, but the search for their dog, Boots, went on.

Couple survives Hydro tornado from inside home

However, hope was restored when they finally found their furry friend while cleaning up after the storm.

“His name is Bartholomew Oliver Otis Theodore Sherman. But he goes by Boots,” said Heather Sherman who survived the tornado.

For the past four years, Boots has filled a hole in the Sherman family they didn’t know existed.

“Out of all of his litter mates, he ran right up to us,” said Heather.

Boots, came into the Sherman family as an eight-week-old puppy.

“He’s just an easygoing spirit and he’s just been a joy to have,” said Cole Sherman who survived the tornado.

During Sunday’s tornado, the Sherman’s home was destroyed and left everything in pieces with Boots nowhere to be found.

Blaine Co. Sheriff bust leads to more than 17,500 marijuana plants seized

“We had kind of prepared ourselves if we found him deceased and, you know, kind of what that would look like,” said Cole.

To their surprise, that’s not what happened at all. During the clean up, Boots made a big entrance.

“When we finally started lifting the roof and he came running out, it was probably the most joyous thing ever. Everybody jumped off the machines. It was just a huge celebration,” said Cole.

Boots walked away without a scratch, finally reunited with his family.

As for the clean up process, the Sherman’s said the last few days have been overwhelming.

“There has been just an outpouring of love and generosity that’s been shown to us. And, you never know how much you’re loved until the tragedy happens,” said Heather.

UPDATE: One dead, one injured in SW Oklahoma City shooting

A family now pieced back together as they build up again for the future.

The Sherman’s said once everything is cleaned up, they have plans to build their dream home and stay in Hydro.

If you would like to help the Sherman’s, here is a link to their Go Fund Me page.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.