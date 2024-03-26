Family Fun Attractions in Florida Beyond Disney & Universal

You shouldn’t feel like a family trip to Florida requires a visit to the Disney or Universal theme parks. There are so many more choices in the Sunshine State — museums, wildlife experiences, and interactive attractions — that are perfect for kids and parents alike.

Florida Theme Parks





There are numerous unique and exciting theme parks in Florida not branded Disney or Universal Studios. If you’re looking for thrills or interactive attractions, head to one of these alternatives.

A giant giraffe built out of LEGO bricks greets visitors at the entryway of the Legoland Florida Resort theme park in Orlando, Fla. Shutterstock

LEGOLAND is a great spot for kids of all ages. Everyone will find something to enjoy from the water park to more than 50 rides.

The Peppa Pig Theme Park is perfect for younger kids who are fans of this iconic character. Your family will appreciate this slower-paced park complete with rides, play areas, and daily shows.

Busch Gardens in Tampa offers animal lovers a way to revel in some thrill rides against the backdrop of the African savannah. Daily tours, shows, and special holiday or kids events offer plenty of choices for everyone in your group.

Museums and Galleries in Florida

Exploring new environments is a great way to tap into kids’ love of learning. Visiting museums or art galleries while on vacation can be fun and spark their creativity.

The Orlando Science Center is a hands-on museum that has exhibits featuring transportation, animal life, engineering, dinosaurs, space travel, and agriculture. The virtual reality flight lab or themed live demonstrations are reason enough to stay for the whole day.

Did you know there’s a museum dedicated to circus acts? The Ringling in Sarasota is an estate that includes a fine art gallery and circus memorabilia collection. Kids will love learning about popular circus attractions and adults will enjoy strolling the estate gardens.

The Kennedy Space Center is a must-see for any space enthusiast. You can tour some of the command center facilities, explore the surface of the moon, and watch thrilling iMAX documentaries. Make sure to check the schedule for the live presentations with former astronauts, then tour the rocket garden to see previous mission vehicles.

The only authenticated pirate treasure chest in existence at the St. Augustine Pirate and Treasure Museum in St. Augustine, Florida. Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress

Visit the St. Augustine Pirate and Treasure Museum if you have kids who are more interested in the high seas than outer space. You’ll learn the history of piracy through exhibits featuring real artifacts from as early as the 1600s with plenty of time for imaginative exploration.

WonderWorks in Orlando is a theme park-museum-live show extravaganza that you shouldn’t miss. A glow-in-the-dark ropes course is perfect for the older kids to burn off some energy while the Wonder Zones interactive displays and science experiments will challenge everyone in your group.

Outdoor Adventures across Florida

Adventures with kids in Florida aren’t limited to indoor activities and roller coasters. The state boasts stunning natural landscapes that are home to abundant animal and plant life. Get the whole family outside and explore these wildlife habitats together.

Discovery Cove pairs luxury resort with wildlife adventure. This all-inclusive day resort houses multiple pools and lagoons, several restaurants, a chance to swim with dolphins, and a dedicated snorkeling area with tropical fish and rays.

A great blue heron in the sawgrass of the Everglades north of the Tamiami Trail on Feb. 24, 2023. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS) Mike Stocker/TNS

Spend a day at Everglades National Park for a more rustic experience. You can take ranger tours, go bird-watching, and complete the Junior Ranger scavenger hunt. Head to Anhinga Trail for an easy family hike. This loop is popular for spotting alligators and turtles from a safe distance.

Travel to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park to experience the nation’s first undersea park. You can take a glass-bottom boat tour to see the coral reef marine life. Go snorkeling or scuba diving if you’re feeling more adventurous. The indoor aquarium and beachfront hiking trails offer plenty of activities to make this an all-day adventure.

Animal lovers can spend a few hours at the Giraffe Ranch. Everyone will have a chance to feed giraffes and interact with other species including ring-tailed lemurs and otters. Older kids can take a segway safari through the park for the best way to see all of the animals in their natural habitat.

The whole family will have fun exploring these Florida attractions, especially since you’ll be avoiding the biggest crowds.