Family frustrated at killer’s sentence in 2022 KCK homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A killer was sentenced to just more than a decade in prison for killing a Kansas City, Kansas mother of five.

One of her five children is outraged and voicing her frustrations.

“15 years isn’t long enough. I mean something is better than nothing but It’s not fair,” Adrianna Caballero said.

While this case isn’t going to trial, the convicted killer is pleading guilty, and the family says he’s getting a slap on the wrist.

“She’s going to forever miss birthdays, holidays, the birth of my child,” Caballero said.

Lisa McKeehan was killed while holding her two-year-old son in a drive-by shooting.

The two-plus years without her have been anything but easy for her children.

“There’s a lot of roller coasters between up, down, side-to-side. It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” Caballero said.

It was near the 3700 block of Plaza Drive in KCK on a spring 2022 day when McKeehan was killed.

Fast forward two years later, the person who killed her is being held accountable.

Tyler Ferris pleaded guilty just over two weeks ago and he was subsequently charged with second-degree murder, but several other charges were dropped.

Ferris was sentenced to only 15 years in prison for the violent and reckless killing of McKeehan.

“I feel like 15 years isn’t enough for what he got. We have to go on the rest of our lives without her being here. He got 15 years, so when he gets out, he can still see his family, be a part of his family,” Caballero said.

A family, a community, five kids who just want to say I love you again to their mom.

“I would ask for her to tell me I love you, because I forever miss those I love you’s. And I would just tell her wherever you are, no matter where you are, we miss you and we’ll forever miss you,” she said.

FOX4 reached out to the DA’s office in Wyandotte County to inquire about this plea deal, why it was made and their reaction to the family’s disappointment at what seems to them to be a light sentence for murder. We didn’t hear back.

As for Caballero—despite her anger towards the sentencing—she’s pleased he’s in prison, and says finally they can grieve.

