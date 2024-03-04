Family and friends mourn loss of dentist shot in El Cajon
Friends and family gathered to remember 28-year-old Dr. Benjamin Harouni Sunday night.
Friends and family gathered to remember 28-year-old Dr. Benjamin Harouni Sunday night.
Alex Morgan, just two short weeks ago, was being phased out as the USWNT striker. On Sunday, she keyed a Gold Cup quarterfinal win over Colombia.
Jalen Brunson landed awkwardly after taking a shot on the Knicks' first possession of the game on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.
Wideouts of all different types and draft projections were able to shine. Meanwhile, Mitchell may wind up as the first cornerback drafted after his impressive workout.
Chris Mortensen, who first joined ESPN in 1991, was one of the country's top NFL reporters for decades.
The Gamecocks finished last regular season with the same perfect record before losing to Iowa in the Final Four.
Daylen Lile tumbled headfirst over the outfield wall while trying to make a catch Saturday afternoon and had to be stretchered off the field.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
In the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reports that Apple is planning to announce its new products on its website instead of hosting a spring event. Apple is expected to unveil new iPads, MacBook Airs and more.
This week: Lenovo’s concept laptop looks like a Star Trek prop, Nintendo steps up its fight against game piracy, The Barbie phone debuts at MWC 2024.
In the markets and the economy, things rarely unfold exactly as expected. Often they’re better than expected. Sometimes they’re far worse. In the same way that it’s helpful for investors to be mentally prepared for bad news and market volatility, it’s smart to balance that by also understanding what could go right.
'It’s digital and has a night light, so when I walk into the bathroom at night, I know exactly what time it is,' said the Queen of Country.
Clark's vest is the first Juszczyk has made for an athlete celebrating the athlete, rather than for a player's loved one.
The Lakers superstar said Saturday night that "everybody wanted to see me fail when I got to the league," but that simply isn't true.
A few reasons for caution as the AI trade keeps getting hotter.
You can get two Sonos Era 100 smart speakers for $88 off the normal price in a deal on Woot. It's almost as low as last year's Black Friday price.
See why Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for this denim shirt.
Houston nearly blew a 15-point second half lead Saturday night in Oklahoma.
Tennessee is now in full control of the SEC with just a week left in the regular season.
Oliveira seems due for a Performance of the Night bonus, too.
This week, investment firm KKR announced that it would acquire VMware’s end-user computing business from Broadcom for $4 billion. As Ron explains, that business included VMware Workspace One and VMware Horizon -- two remote desktop apps that had been part of VMware's family of products. Elsewhere, Mistral, the French AI startup, launched a new model to rival OpenAI's GPT-4 -- and its own cheekily named chatbot dubbed Le Chat.