Family Friends Identify Boy, 5, Killed After Getting Stuck Between Wall And Table At Rotating Restaurant

The 5-year-old boy who died after getting his head stuck while at an Atlanta rotating restaurant on Saturday has been identified as Charlie Holt, according to family friends.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina family released a statement Saturday asking for “prayers and privacy.”

“No words can express their loss,” the statement read, according to WBTV. “If you have a loved one, please give them an extra hug today.”

According to authorities, the 5-year-old wandered off from his parents and got his head stuck between the rotating floor and a wall at the Sun Dial Restaurant.

The rotating floor automatically shut off and an ambulance was called.

Sgt. Warren Pickard of the Atlanta Police Department said staff and patrons at the restaurant immediately tried to give first aid to the boy.

"They were moving furniture, they were pulling chairs — chairs that were bolted to the floor — they were pulling them up to try to get the child out," Pickard said.

The boy suffered a head injury and later died at the hospital.

“Just very tragic,” Pickard said. “I simply think he lost sight of his parents and panicked, and found himself in that situation. A small child doesn’t know what to do in those moments.”

